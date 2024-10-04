American Century Companies Inc. Has $404,000 Position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,582,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,709,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MLNK opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About MeridianLink

(Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.