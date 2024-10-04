American Century Companies Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $9,504,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 251,795 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 405,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NKTX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

