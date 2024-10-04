American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $246.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.