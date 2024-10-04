American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,221 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% in the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $14,026,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,534,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

