American Century Companies Inc. Invests $381,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPR opened at $47.60 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

