American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,626 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Inogen worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Inogen by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Inogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $218.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $13.33.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

