American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,335 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 624,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,225,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084 over the last 90 days.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.80 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.