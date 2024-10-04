American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of OmniAb worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OABI. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 37.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 528,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143,387 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 23.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OmniAb by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OmniAb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OABI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABI opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $462.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.13. OmniAb, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 287.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

