American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,784 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after buying an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $372,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

