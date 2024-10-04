American Century Companies Inc. Sells 97,626 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,626 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Organogenesis worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 309.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,977,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $1,846,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 102.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $130.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.48 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. Analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

