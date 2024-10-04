American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.74 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 15504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $996.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGRO. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

