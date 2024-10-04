American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.11 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 137751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Financial Group by 402.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

