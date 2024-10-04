American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American International Group by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of American International Group by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,126 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 163,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in American International Group by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 250,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $72.34 on Friday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

