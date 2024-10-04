American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

