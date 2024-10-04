American National Bank & Trust Acquires 142 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

