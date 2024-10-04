American National Bank & Trust Buys New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.4 %

LBRDA stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

