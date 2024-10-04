American National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,478,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,202,000 after buying an additional 289,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

