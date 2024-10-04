American National Bank & Trust Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $25.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.