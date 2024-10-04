American National Bank & Trust Has $155,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after purchasing an additional 379,953 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,428 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

