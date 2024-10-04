American National Bank & Trust Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

FIDU opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.