American National Bank & Trust Has $225,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $226.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

