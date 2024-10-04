American National Bank & Trust Has $263,000 Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $672,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 182.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Robert Half by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.3 %

Robert Half stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

