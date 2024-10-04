American National Bank & Trust Has $82,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

