American National Bank & Trust Has $94,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,714,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269,015 shares in the company, valued at $265,656,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,158 shares of company stock worth $9,259,012. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $61.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

