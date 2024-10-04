American National Bank & Trust Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.