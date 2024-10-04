American National Bank & Trust Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

FDIS stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

