American National Bank & Trust Invests $50,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $4,999,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 74.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

LYV opened at $109.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $112.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at $55,255,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at $55,255,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

