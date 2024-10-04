American National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,849.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDEV opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $71.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

