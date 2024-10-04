American National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

