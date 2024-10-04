American National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,114 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1,856.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Regions Financial by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.