American National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

