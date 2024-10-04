American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 3,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 62,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

American Oncology Network Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Oncology Network stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

