American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $22.50. American Superconductor shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 218,776 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $859.83 million, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.