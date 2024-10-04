American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $53,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in American Tower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in American Tower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

AMT stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.64. 1,942,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

