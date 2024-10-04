American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $222.12 and last traded at $222.65. 344,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,301,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in American Tower by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.