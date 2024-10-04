AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires Shares of 49,970 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4,466.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $902,503. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.