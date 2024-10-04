AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,075,174 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,086,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,580,000 after purchasing an additional 519,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

