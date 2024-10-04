AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $195.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

