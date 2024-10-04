AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.28. 5,331,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average of $154.30. The company has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

