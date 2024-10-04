AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,560 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 11.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $34,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $585.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,006. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

