AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,396 Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for about 3.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMBS. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,557,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,090,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,377,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,030,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

