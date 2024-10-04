AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VO traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $263.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,281. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $264.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

