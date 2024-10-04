AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 307,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 217,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.54. The stock had a trading volume of 417,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,814. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $202.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

