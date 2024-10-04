AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.65. 5,145,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,768. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.55. The firm has a market cap of $477.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
