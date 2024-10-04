AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,490. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

