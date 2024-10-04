AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 3.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $277.81. 122,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,372. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.