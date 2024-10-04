AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Harbor International Compounders ETF accounts for 4.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,514,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OSEA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,324. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

