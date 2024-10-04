AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.61. 2,205,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

