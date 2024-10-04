AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,741,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. 1,161,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,624. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

