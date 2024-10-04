AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. 4,641,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,101. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $84.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

